South India’s musical sensation Anirudh Ravichander is reportedly set to marry Kavya Maran, the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and the prominent face of the IPL franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, there has been no official confirmation from either side.

The speculation gained momentum after a Reddit post went viral, claiming that the two have been dating for over a year and are now preparing for marriage.

If reports are to be believed, Robot star Rajinikanth has personally spoken to Kalanithi Maran regarding their relationship.

Anirudh hails from a deeply artistic family. He is the son of actor Ravi Raghavendra and classical dancer Lakshmi. His aunt, Latha, is married to legendary actor Rajinikanth. His great-grandfather, K. Subramanyam, was a noted filmmaker in the 1930s.

On the professional front, Anirudh has composed music for some of the biggest names in South Indian cinema, including Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Thalapathy Vijay, Ajith, Suriya, Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu and Jr. NTR. He made his Hindi film debut with Shah Rukh Khan’s blockbuster film Jawan.

Kavya Maran, 33, is widely recognised in the cricketing world. As the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran, she has become a familiar face at IPL matches, where she passionately supports her team. Her animated expressions, whether celebrating a win or reacting to a tough moment, frequently go viral on social media.