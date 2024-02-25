New Delhi: Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for February 25 to March 3.

Aries

This is the time to network and meet the people of influence who can help you move forward in your profession. The superiors would notice your efforts and dedication.It is time to assess your relationships and connections and ensure they serve you. Shift the focus on creating and nurturing strong, significant relationships with others, and you will discover that they are the greatest tools to help you succeed.In your love life, you might face the dilemma of challenging assumptions and seeking clarity. Take advantage of the fact that you’re single by being open to new connections and hearing what others have to say.

Tip of the week: Assess your relationships

Taurus

This is the time to be disciplined and focused, as effort and endurance will eventually lead to long-term achievements. You may encounter some bumps or barriers on your way to your career, but with persistence and patience, you can manage them. Focus on becoming a person of integrity and don’t seek shortcuts or do things halfway. When it comes to love, this week encourages you to take a down-to-earth and realistic approach to your relationships. This is the moment to solidify a strong basis of trust and stability with your partner. If you are a student, don’t procrastinate nor give in to distractions, as they will only slow you down.

Tip of the week: Don’t seek shortcuts

Gemini

This week, the focus of your career will shift to a more serious tone. You may be tempted to return to college for more education or training to advance your career. Now is the right time to ask for advice from your mentors or experts related to your field. Don’t hurry up with the decisions about your career; calmly explore your choices.The week may bring a more serious tone to family matters. It is a good opportunity to talk seriously with your family members, especially about old issues that have never been resolved.Now is the perfect opportunity to register for those courses that align with your long-term interests.

Tip of the week: Seek advice from mentors

Cancer

This is the time to introspect on your career and ambitions. Ponder over your long-term plans and how they align with your aspirations. Adapting to change and being flexible in transforming your career is vital. This may require letting go of the old mindsets that do not work for you and welcoming new things that come your way. Trust and believe in your ability to survive all the challenges that lie ahead, and you’ll be more resilient and successful.Dig into the core of your feelings and relationships. You might discover yourself facing your long-denied fears or insecurities, which kept you from being successful in romantic relationships.

Tip of the week: Be adaptive to change

Leo

This week, you may face difficulties in partnerships or collaborations. The planetary effect may cause delays or complications in the partnership tasks. You must talktransparently and be patient with your co-workers. Focus on creating deep and sustainable, trust-based partnerships rooted in mutual respect. This is the week when you have to be careful in new relationships. Don`t rush getting to know someone before making a full commitment. Regarding family affairs, Leos will have to deal with some unpleasant issues. The influence of planets can result in problems among the family that require patience and empathy.

Tip of the week: Talk transparently

Virgo

This is the time to display your persistence and commitment. Keep your eyes on the goals, be persistent, and don’t be impatient. Ultimately, your efforts will be rewarded, and you can move to the next stage in your career.The planets might create some tension or difficulties regarding your relationships. You might feel more serious or formal than usual,making your partner think something is wrong. You may be forced to undertake extra tasks or tackle health or welfare problems affecting your relatives. Self-care is necessary, and setting boundaries is crucial to avoid overloading.

Tip of the week: Set boundaries

Libra

Have the courage to think out of the box and explore new approaches to your work. You may be attracted to creative activities or new ideas, among others. This is a time to take risks and try out new things as long as you remain rooted and pragmatic in your approach. Your superiors will see your strenuous effort and devotion to a task. In your personal life, you could feel a lack of stability and security in your relationship, as a result of which you might have conflicts with your partner. Singles, do not jump headlong into a new relationship; instead, slow down, discover more about yourself, and decide what you want in a partner.

Tip of the week: Try out new things

Scorpio

This week, you may explore the hidden force influencing your career. You could decide to make long-term plans and stick to the schedule. It is an opportune moment to reevaluate your goals to make appropriate modifications to fit your genuine aspirations. Although this may require you to have some level of patience, you should be ready for such challenges. In relationships, you may experience depth and intensity. You might experience a sharp craving for closer ties and a greater intensity of your relationship with your partner.There is a high chance that you will enjoy acquiring new knowledge and receiving fresh points of view.

Tip of the week: Stick to the schedule

Sagittarius

This is the perfect time for you to practice your interpersonal skills. Be clear and concise in the messages,increasing the chances of people understanding your ideas. You might also notice that the duties of your job become more extensive,which could open up new ways of developing yourself or moving up in the company. It is good to take this opportunity to enhance communication with your family members. Spend time listening to their ideas and opinions and be ready to compromise if necessary.For singles, this week could open new chances through simple things like social events or short travels.

Tip of the week: Practice your interpersonal skills

Capricorn

This week, you may find that you are emphasising your finances and career security more than usual. This is when you need to take a pragmatic stand regarding your professional objectives and duties. Instead, work on a solid base for your future success. If you have been thinking about making investments or taking on more tasks at work, now is the time to carefully analyse the pros and cons before moving on. If single, don’t be in a hurry to get to know someone new, but rather, concentrate on building a solid emotional link before it gets too serious.You might have a strong urge to build a pattern of order and structure in your household.

Tip of the week: Work on a solid base

Aquarius

This week, you could have a feeling of being restricted or limited in your relationships that can end up in conflicts or disagreements. It is crucial to communicate openly with your partner and be ready to make concessions and find ways out together. In your career, think about your professional purpose and ambitions in detail. You might experience a great desire to do something new or to be different. Be careful and patient in your decision-making process because rushed decisions can create difficulties. Focus on developing a strong platform that will support future growth and success. This is also an opportunity to solicit advice from mentors or colleagues who could give you invaluable insights.

Tip of the week: Avoid impulsive decisions

Pisces

This week, you may experience feelings of loneliness and separation from your family members. It is crucial to keep the communication open and grasp the viewpoints from different angles. You can use this time to work on your inner healing process and reinforce your family ties.As regards career, this week may seem stressful. You can experience a lack of inspiration. It’s necessary to stay focused and disciplined, even when feeling discouraged. Take this opportunity to reconsider your career goals and make any changes that may be needed. If you are single, consider your past relationships and what partner you would like.

Tip of the week: Work on your inner healing

IANS