Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for January 10-16.

Aries

You will have a good start to the week as there could be a positive development on the work front and you could be shortlisted to execute a new project. You are likely to finalise a deal to buy or sell property. Take the blessings of your mother before initiating any new venture. If you are married, this week will bring positive news for your children. They are likely to progress in their studies which will make you happy and proud. You are likely to feel settled as your thought process will become clearer which will result in improved performance in your professional undertakings. Some of you may be able to settle pending legal disputes, if any.

Tip of the week: Calm your mind

Taurus

During this week, you could receive appreciation from your seniors for your consistent performance in the past. It may not be a bad idea to engage in recreational activities to unwind yourself. Those who are single are likely to meet someone with whom they will develop an instant connection. On the personal front, this is a favourable time to revive contacts with friends. Your spouse is likely to achieve some financial gains. A favourable planetary position will help you to establish connection with your inner self, that will help bring out your creativity and unexplored potential. Issues relating to lower back could bother you.

Tip of the week: Engage in recreational activities

Gemini

This week, you could face unwanted expenditure which can lead to financial difficulty. Avoid investing in any quick revenue-generating schemes as it may prove to be counter-productive. You may become a bit harsh in your speech which can disrupt the family atmosphere. During the middle of the week, your efforts are likely to yield good results which will lead to professional growth. Your siblings will do well in their respective fields and relationship with them will remain cordial. You could meet influential people and develop new contacts that will help you professionally. Be watchful on the health front as there could be trouble involving the chest.

Tip of the week: Control your expenditure

Cancer

This week your self-confidence will be high which will rub off on your colleagues and team members. You are likely to be vested with a bigger role and designation. You will receive moral and financial support from your mentors which will keep you going. Overall, you will remain satisfied with your work and performance. Peace and tranquility will prevail in your domestic life. Eligible natives are likely to tie the knot. You could undertake a short travel relating to work. You are likely to buy a new electrical device. Married life will remain harmonious. Those facing health issues in the past are likely to recover from their illness.

Tip of the week: Trust your self-confidence

Leo

This week, you may face unforeseen situations and unplanned expenditure which can lead to unnecessary stress and anxiety. You are advised to be cautious in your dealings involving documents else you may invite the wrath of the authorities. There is a possibility of an injury especially relating to the head region. By the middle of the week, you will experience much relief and will stay optimistic. You will be inclined towards spirituality or higher learning. This is a good time to plan your investments and monitor savings. Prudent investment in stock market can be profitable. During the latter part of the week, you will be inclined to spend more time with your family.

Tip of the week: Read between the lines

Virgo

You will able to accomplish most of your assignments this week that were pending for a long time. Income will continue to flow from multiple sources. You should remain grateful to your family and friends who supported you in your difficult time and should make extra efforts to keep them happy. A small get-together will strengthen your bond with your well-wishers. Your health is likely to remain fragile as you may face persistent problems relating to cold and cough. Avoid undertaking journeys as they are likely to result in unnecessary fatigue. In your personal life, you need to guard against any rifts with your spouse due to prevailing misunderstandings.

Tip of the week: Avoid any travel

Libra

This week, you may receive a job offer that you have been eagerly waiting for. Businesspeople will see a rise in profits and income. You could also receive benefits from the government. This will be a rewarding week for those in the field of sports as they are likely to emerge victorious. Students preparing for competitive exams relating to the medical field are likely to be successful. Your personal life will continue to test you and you are advised to maintain a cordial relation with your spouse. Unmarried couples may also experience misunderstanding with their partner which is likely to affect their relationship. Minor infections relating to stomach and legs could bother you.

Tip of the week: Communicate clearly

Scorpio

This week, you will enjoy good reputation at your workplace and will achieve pending targets. An outstanding promotion can happen unexpectedly which will uplift your finances. Businesspeople can strike overseas deals which will help them expand their footprint. You shall remain protective towards your family. However, you are advised to be on the listening mode in family matters to avoid conflicts at home. Married life will remain positive, but your spouse could face health issues. Health and wellbeing of your children is likely to improve. Infections relating to ear, nose and throat can bother you.

Tip of the week: Spend time with family

Sagittarius

This week, you are advised to not depend on others and stay rational and grounded in your approach. From the middle of the week, you will get relief and your confidence will improve. This will help you initiate new projects. Students pursuing higher education will receive favourable results. The last phase of the week will see you getting rewards from actions initiated earlier. You will also get support from your seniors which is likely to provide the necessary impetus to your professional life. In personal life, your warm and caring attitude towards your loved ones will help you bring harmony in existing relationships.

Tip of the week: Do not depend on others

Capricorn

This week, you need to focus on new projects and partnerships. Businesspeople may be required to take critical decisions relating to new revenue streams and investment opportunities which are likely to bring substantial gains in future. Relationship with your spouse will remain favourable and a cooperative approach will ensure a cordial domestic environment. Nonetheless, there could be unwanted stress owing to some family dispute. Professionally, you will witness an increase in opportunities. You may receive sudden gains. Your relations with your in-laws are likely to get better. Issues relating to lever and lower abdomen can affect you.

Tip of the week: Adopt a cooperative mindset

Aquarius

This week, you can explore various avenues of earning money. During the beginning of the week, you are likely to spend more time on office work due to increased work load which will not go unnoticed by your seniors. You would need to stay competitive in your business else may lag behind. On the personal front, your relationship with spouse will need attention. Towards the end of the week, there could be sudden monetary gain which could help you get rid of your outgoing debts and liabilities. You are advised to exercise control over your expenses as every penny will count. Your immunity is likely to remain low. Avoid eating outside food.

Tip of the week: Avoid outside food

Pisces

You could gain through prudent investments in the stock market this week. Professionally, do not over trust any person to avoid any uncomfortable situation later. On the personal front, your relationship with your children will improve and strengthen. During the middle of the week, you will have to work extra hard to achieve your targets. However, towards the later part of the week, you will experience stability and growth in your venture. You will feel more secure and confident which will help you take bold decisions in your profession. Your spouse will remain cooperative due to which there will be harmony at home.

Tip of the week: Do not feel insecure

IANS