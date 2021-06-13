Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for June 14-20.

This week the Sun will be shifting its position from Taurus to Gemini sign June 15. This is termed as Mithuna Sankranti. Mithuna Sankranti marks the beginning of the third Solar month in the Hindu calendar. This signals the onset of the rainy reason in different parts of India. Gifting or donating clothes during this time is considered highly auspicious. Apart from this, no other transit will be happening this week. Following are the insights on how the week will unfold for all zodiac signs:

ARIES

Those of you who are already working in a foreign-based company are likely to get a promotion or profit this week due to which your superiors will appreciate your work. The income of those employed is expected to increase. In such a situation, you are advised to spend your money on some small investments. You would want to explore your creative side during this week. Your administrative and leadership abilities will grow. Short-term travel for professional reasons will give encouraging results. You will enjoy a blissful time in your personal life. Any old issues with your father are likely to be sorted. You may remain concerned regarding the education of your children.

Tip of the week: Explore your creative side

TAURUS

This is a favourable week to invest in fixed assets like real estate. At work, there can be unexpected support from the top management, while those involved in business will get benefited from deals and negotiation. Students need to avoid a relaxed attitude towards studies, else their performance can dip in upcoming exams. You will be more inclined towards spending your time with your family and loved ones. You may be required to execute several family and household tasks which will drain your energy. You need to be careful about issues related to face and eyes, also take precautionary measures to guard against viral infections.

Tip of the week: Spend time with family

GEMINI

This is a favourable week to make intelligent moves to push ahead your career prospects. You could spend money on your friends or on travelling. As far as career is concerned, you could get overloaded with work and responsibilities. On the business front, things will remain satisfactory for you. It is advised to keep your ego in check, otherwise temperamental issues can create ups and downs in your professional and personal relationships. By and large, you will be successful in maintaining the right balance between your personal and professional lives. You will enjoy greater vitality in this period so take proper care of your body and review your state of health and appearance.

Tip of the week: Keep your ego in check

CANCER

This week will bring gains, especially to those who are associated with foreign land. You will be able to get rid of any of your troubles and work intensely to achieve your goals. It is advised to avoid any big investment during this week and do proper scrutiny and evaluation before investing. Do not trust people too much as they might disappoint you. Also, avoid lending or borrowing money. You need to maintain proper communication with your spouse to avoid any misunderstanding. There could be a rift with your close friend or a distant relative. Be flexible and avoid getting into any kind of dispute with others. Maintain a check on your eating habits and have a proper diet.

Tip of the week: Avoid big investments

LEO

You may wish to improve your communication skills and expand your networking this week. Those of you working in the field of marketing, sales, writing and recruitment could see some exceptional results in their work life. You will finally achieve the success that you were waiting for so long. A long-awaited profit may finally cross your path, you will be influential and well organised. You will also get support in work related from the government. As far as personal life is concerned, you may expect to begin a new relationship. You will be spending quality time with your family and friends. Students may plan to go on a trip with their friends to keep their minds fresh.

Tip of the week: Polish your networking skills

VIRGO

This week you will receive a lot of new opportunities. You will earn a lot of profit, name and fame in your business. Working professionals looking for a new job will be able to get one. There are possibilities of travelling abroad due to your official obligations. You will be able to make good decisions in your career and therefore, you are advised to stick to it and work hard. You will get substantial money from a previous investment. You will receive a lot of support from your father. In personal life, the arrival of a baby will ensure an atmosphere of peace in the family. The week will bring positive changes to your health. It is advised to maintain a regular fitness routine.

Tip of the week: Will benefit from foreign avenues

LIBRA

You will have lot of luck and opportunities this week. It is advised to put in a lot of effort and hard work to achieve your goal. Your income patterns are likely to get smooth. Your fearless attitude could be a source of worry, so take your time before taking a decision. Students might get admission in the college of their choice. This will enhance their morale and confidence. Family atmosphere will be jovial and you will receive the support of your spouse. You could face some ego issues with your father or father-like figure. No major health issue is foreseen. However, if you have any trouble related to the respiratory system, a health checkup is advised.

Tip of the week: Avoid impulsive decisions

SCORPIO

You could face some ups and downs in your professional life. At times, you may feel anxious and disoriented. Those who are managing their business in a partnership are advised to keep things clear. Relations with your in-laws could face a challenging time. At this time, it is advised to stay in the background and work in a low profile without gaining any unnecessary attention. Your key priority this week should be to build trust both in personal and professional life and reinforce your close bond. Before signing any important document, you are also advised to read them carefully. Regular exercise this week will help you stay fit.

Tip of the week: Keep a low profile

SAGITTARIUS

Business partnerships may suffer this week, so try and maintain good relations. Those in management and communication-related professions will see rise and growth in their career. Enhance your networking as this will give you fresh energy and vitality now. Your temper may land you in problems, especially in personal life. Those seeking to get married can witness some delay in their plans. Married couples should not get involved in ego tussles. Some of you may get some sudden benefit from their spouses’ family or ancestral property. Hence, make proper use of the opportunities. There could be discussions in the family for buying a house.

Tip of the week: Control your temper

CAPRICORN

During this week, you will feel competitive. You may have to put in a lot of effort to prove yourself within the professional sphere. This is a good time to streamline your work, get organized and be more efficient and flexible going forward. You will recover quickly from any pre-existing illness. If you are dealing with any legal issues, the decision is likely to come in your favour. This is a good time to get rid of debts and loans, if any. Keep your investments and future plans low key. You will be seen putting in your best efforts to improve family life. There will be betterment in your parents’ health and this will help you get their support.

Tip of the week: Do not discuss your future plans

AQUARIUS

Those of you in business will flourish and could use innovative tactics to outshine their competitors. Those working will see a positive phase. It is advised to avoid any kind of gambling or speculative activity. Investing in long-term schemes is advised. You will feel happy and positive. This week will also get your creative side active and you will be involved in recreational activities. It is the best time to rekindle your love for a hobby or inject fresh life into a creative project. Relations with your spouse will improve. Support from siblings can boost your confidence. You have to take good care of your health as you may suffer from acidity and stomach pain.

Tip of the week: Explore your hobbies

PISCES

You could stay ambitious with respect to your career goals, but the results may take some time coming your way. It is better to have patience and deal with the situations calmly. Those in business can look to expand. The week seems to be good in terms of investment. Investments you make during this time will provide favourable returns later. Take care of your mother as her health may suffer. There may be a surprise visit of a relative to your place. Married couples could be blessed with a child. Those of you preparing for competitive examinations may find it difficult to work hard and build confidence in themselves. Health issues related to eyes could bother you.

Tip of the week: Nourish your ambitions

IANS