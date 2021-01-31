Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for February 1-7

ARIES

You will be involved with money-making projects during this week. Avoid impulsive buying as it can exceed your expenditure significantly. You are also advised to stay away from taking any kind of loan or credit during this week. The health of your mother can also be a cause of worry for you. Avoid taking decisions relating to sale, purchase or construction of property this week else it can create problems. Professionally, this period will help you to utilise your resources properly, increase your productivity and help you finish pending projects. Those single are advised to speak out their heartfelt feelings to their beloved which will help them to begin a new relationship. Married individuals will also get support from their spouse and in-laws. Students are likely to perform exceedingly well in their studies. However, your siblings may have a difference of opinion with you.

Tip of the week: Work on improving your productivity

TAURUS

An energetic and enthusiastic attitude will help you execute your plans effectively.Your competitive spirit will high and you will be able to overcome your competitors. This will enable you grow financially in your current organisation. You can also get an opportunity to work for some other organisation with higher perks. Financially this weekis auspicious for investment and multiplying your assets.Investing in land or property matters will pay rich dividend. But, do take the advice of experts before taking any decision. In personal life, a dominating attitude can make things difficult to manage. Your relationship with your father is going to improve and he is likely to support you financially. Overall, your vitality is likely to improve, but avoid rash driving as an injury is foreseen.

Tip of the week: Keep your energy high

GEMINI

This will be favourable week for those looking to travel abroad or are already working in a global organisation. This is not the right time to invest in anything new. Instead, you should learn from your previous experiences and plan a new investment strategy for the future. Your competitive spirit will remain high during this week but avoid direct confrontation with your opponents. Personally, you could face some disputes with your spouse. Some past issues could also come up which can further aggravate the situation. Your elder siblings are likely to see an increase in their wealth and belongings. Students preparing for competitive examinations will experience favourable results. You might face some problems related to sleep which can have an impact on your life pattern. You are advised to relax and get proper sleep.

Tip of the week: Avoid any direct confrontation

CANCER

This week you will remain clear-headed and work with a fixed plan. This will enable you to be more organised in your endeavours which will contribute to your professional growth. You will work cooperatively with others which will help you establish a positive image among your subordinates and seniors. Businesspeople are likely to bag projects and a sudden cash influx is on the cards. Undertaking journeys are likely to prove advantageous and will add to profits. Those actively involved in sports or participating in other competitive activities are likely to get success. This is a favourable period for your love life as you are likely to witness an inflow of fresh energy in your relationships. Health is likely to remain stable.

Tip of the week: Work with a fixed plan

LEO

This week is likely to bring growth in all areas of your life. You are likely to be more confident, courageous and ambitious and are likely to achieve your desired results. This is a favourable time to start your own business. You are also likely to get favourable opportunities related to your professional field. Focus on your work and do not look to impress others. Your financial prosperity will improve. Some conflicts with those in higher authority are indicated. Some of you are likely to get positive outcomes in matters related to property and real estate. Progress in your personal life is also indicated as any previous issue in your married life is likely to get resolved. For some of you, there could be an unwanted transfer. Your siblings can face some problems in their work life.

Tip of the week: Look for new growth avenues

VIRGO

This week will turn out to be fruitful for your professional and financial life. Your hard work will provide you with appreciation and recognition from your seniors. There could be sudden benefits which can improve your financial position. At times, you can become opinionated or inflexible regarding your beliefs which can lead to arguments and conflict. Personally, some difference of opinion with your father can create a bitter environment at home. You are advised to take extra care of your belongings, else losses are indicated. Avoid traveLling as it is likely to lead to expenditure and stress. Do not neglect your health and drive carefully as injuries are likely.

Tip of the week: Avoid being too opinionated

LIBRA

This week you will experience average results in your life. The health of your spouse may remain fragile and there could be some misunderstanding between you two. You are advised to be calm while dealing with your partner and try to sort out differences amicably. Professionally, your secret enemies or opponents may try to harass you. Do not be part of any kind of office gossip and do not confront anyone directly, otherwise you may have to face unnecessary problems. This period will also encourage you to change your job but avoid taking any decision in haste. This is a good period to review your plans with your business partner. Small-scale entrepreneurs are likely to receive sudden profits. If you have applied for some loan, there are strong chances of it being cleared this week.

Tip of the week: Handle your relationships with poise

SCORPIO

There will be newfound positivity in your professional life. Your enthusiasm, determination and fighting spirit will help you to accomplish pending tasks. This will help you get an increment that may have been pending for a long time. This is also a good time to start your own venture as all the plans you made in the past will now start taking shape. In personal life, there could be some ego conflicts with your spouse. However, single persons are likely to find their future partner. Those looking for remarriage are also likely to hear some positive news. In terms of health, avoid fried and spicy food as problems relating to the abdomen area are indicated. Try and indulge in physical activities or sports that may involve activity.

Tip of the week: Finish your pending tasks

SAGITTARIUS

This week will provide moderate results in your life. You will be able to overpower your competitors. Your workload is likely to increase and there could be some disputes with co-workers. However, this is a favourable time to change your current job. You may incur some sudden expenses during this week, hence maintain proper balance between your income and expenditure. There are indications for purchase of a new vehicle. You will pay special attention to the interior decoration of your house. Students may face distraction in their studies and have to try hard to remain focused. Those married may remain worried about the health and wellbeing of their children. Healthwise, your immunity may be on the lower side due to which you will remain prone to infections.

Tip of the week: Renovate your house

CAPRICORN

This week you will remain spirited and enthusiastic about your goals but may lack self-discipline to match it. Avoid being rigid and hasty. If you work on this tendency of yours, this week will be full of opportunities and you may be asked to lead a team or an important project. Your ability to influence people will increase which will help you negotiate some profitable deals for your business. On the personal front, single persons will be able to meet their significant other. Your children are likely to make steady progress in their academics or in their respective fields which will make you proud. If you have been planning to buy or sell property, then this will be a propitious period. Official trips taken during this time are likely to bring monetary benefits in future.

Tip of the week: Avoid being rigid and hasty

AQUARIUS

This week you will undertake travel relating to your profession. You may experience an increased flow of activity at your workplace and may be called for providing your advice on completion of important tasks. Your reputation among your peers is going to increase. However, remain grounded in your approach, otherwise you might lose out on the opportunities. Your maternal relatives will remain supportive towards you. This will also be a good week to invest in renovation and repair projects at your home. You may acquire a new vehicle during this time. You may have a dominating attitude in your personal life which may create some conflicts. Some emotional issues from the past may resurface which can increase negativity in the domestic environment.

Tip of the week: Remain grounded

PISCES

You will come across various opportunities during this week. You will be energetic and will work with increased skill and competency leading to gains in career. Your efforts would bring handsome rewards and these achievements will lead to an increase in your self-belief and confidence. This is a good time to fulfill your hobbies, desires or undertaking adventures. On the personal front, there could be some differences with siblings. So, try and remain calm while dealing with them. Those single can enter a new phase in their love life. Students will shine in academics and look to pursue advanced studies. Healthwise, your stamina and energy will be high which will help you to recover from any past illness or disease.

Tip of the week: Give time to your hobby