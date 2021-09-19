Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for September 20-26

ARIES

This week a big dream of yours will come true. There may be travel related to career which will prove beneficial. Some of you could also get a new job, promotion or increase in salary. It is advised to plan your career step-by-step for a better understanding of your future. Financially, you will feel comfortable. However, you are advised to keep enough money for a rainy day. On the personal front, you will handle everything tactfully to ensure peace and harmony. Children and family members can be demanding during this week and family functions are possible. Married couples will experience a happy and pleasant life. Do not neglect minor health ailments.

Tip of the week: Plan for a rainy day

TAURUS

During this week, you will get a boost in your overall fortune. Professionally, job opportunities that you have been desiring for a long time may come your way. For those who are interested in working abroad, they will get lucky. Your professional life will remain satisfactory, and the seniors will remain cooperative. Your flow of income will remain favourable. You may also get some new source of income and expenses will remain in control. Married couples will share a happy and blissful life with their spouse. Single natives can get married during this time. Health issues relating to chest can bother you.

Tip of the week: Consider getting settled

GEMINI

During this week, businesspeople will get new deals from customers. However, they can face difficulty in making a delivery on time. Working people need to put in hard work and try to deliver extra output to keep their positions secure at the workplace. You must take care of your finances as they can fluctuate. Avoid any transaction that relates to lending and borrowing of money. Married couples need to be careful while communicating with their partners as it may lead to misunderstanding and conflict. This is a good period for lovers as they will enjoy a blissful relationship. Take care of your spouse’s health.

Tip of the week: Avoid monetary dealings

CANCER

During this week, you are likely to maintain good relations with your colleagues and subordinates. The goals and targets you have set for your career may be achieved. Your business expansion may remain promising and an ongoing dispute with your business partner is likely to be resolved. For those who are looking to start a new business, this is the right time to go ahead. On the financial front, you will remain in a healthy position, and you won’t bear any major expenses. Unexpected financial gain is on the cards. Your relationship with your partner and family members will improve. Healthwise, common cold and cough can bother you.

Tip of the week: Unexpected financial gain on the cards

LEO

This week, you will get mixed results. You may not get the desired opportunity when it comes in your career. There will be big projects at work, but that can be stressful. You must have enough stability to overcome issues at work. Financially, you will be able to increase the inflow of money. You can spend money on some religious ceremony to boost your prospects. Plan your finances with a long-term view and increase your savings. Relationship-wise, you can remain uneasy due to some issue or the other and need to keep your cool. Minor health issues relating to the digestive system are indicated.

Tip of the week: Stay calm and composed

VIRGO

On the professional front, you are likely to improve your relationship with your subordinates, colleagues and superiors. For all the hard work and sincere efforts in your job, you will get rewards and recognition. Your team will also respond to you positively. Business meetings will add to profit and travel is also seen. Financially, this may be a good time to invest in property/vehicle. You and your spouse will improve on your relationship and will enjoy a pleasant time. Students may get admission in the desired institute. It is also the right time to apply for higher studies in professional courses.

Tip of the week: Travel and gain

LIBRA

During this week, career-oriented people will feel comfortable with their position and will remain motivated to put up an improved performance. Businesspeople will have to work hard for the profitable functioning of the business. They can get a big opportunity to strike a deal. Financially, limited speculation may give positive results. On the personal front, you may not get the desired response from your loved one and that may lead to some arguments which should be avoided. Newly married couples can plan to extend their family. Health issues relating to heart and chest can affect you, hence get your regular checkups done.

Tip of the week: Invest wisely

SCORPIO

This week, your work responsibilities are likely to increase, so brace yourself for it. If you’re looking to make changes in your career and go abroad, then this is the right time to try. Financially, unnecessary expenditures are expected. You will be able to manage routine and incidental expenses comfortably. On the personal front, there is a possibility of emotional and physical distance from your spouse. Those in a relationship can move to the next level. Take care of the health of your mother. Students can expect to reap the rewards of their hard work. You should follow a proper diet routine during this week to remain healthy.

Tip of the week: Prepare for additional responsibilities

SAGITTARIUS

During this week, you may face some obstacles in your personal life, and this could lead to mental stress. You are advised to remain calm in this situation and maintain your composure. Professionally, this week will be beneficial for growth in business or professional life. But for that, you need to put in a lot of hard work and dedication in order to achieve your goals. People who are planning a change in their job or want to diversify their business can move ahead. Relationship wise, married life will remain smooth and those who are planning to get married can move ahead. Health issues relating to eyes should be addressed on time.

Tip of the week: Look for job change

CAPRICORN

This week, you are advised to guard against overconfidence and try to maintain cordial relationships with everyone. This week is not so good for lovers and those who want to get married may find some obstruction or delay in finalising the proposal. Professionally, the atmosphere at the workplace may also not be cordial and it is advised to keep a normal relationship and avoid unnecessary arguments with your seniors. Financially, it will be a favourable time to invest in long-term planning. Students will face positive results in their examinations. Migration to foreign universities can be explored. On the health front, beware of viral infections.

Tip of the week: Maintain cordial relations

AQUARIUS

This week, your expenses may remain high which may keep you worried. It is advised to remain careful while dealing with matters related to property as there is also a possibility of cheating. Circumstances may force you to live away from your family and you may be inclined to make a long-distance travel. Professionally, you may be forced to take a decision to change your job. Therefore, it is advised to be aware while dealing with matters related to your professional life. Personal life will remain satisfactory. Healthwise, you may find yourself a little stressed out and there may be some anxiety that can make you lonely.

Tip of the week: Avoid solitude

PISCES

During this week, you are likely to get the returns of your hard work done in the past and you will be successful in performing your duties and responsibilities with devotion. Professionally, this will be a very good period for you as you will feel fully satisfied with your work and you will be able to generate different sources of income. Financially, this is a sound position for you and investment during this period will give you profit in the coming future. Relationship-wise, you will get full support of your friends, and they will be always ready to support you. You will also get support from your sibling and family members as well.

Tip of the week: Capitalise on the good phase

