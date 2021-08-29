Here is a guide to the week ahead for you. This is your forecast for August 30-September 5

ARIES

This week, you can feel a bit restless due to your monotonous routine. In such a situation, you are advised to take part in some physical activities like sports to bring a sense of freshness in your life. This will not only keep you mentally and physically fit but will also lend creativity to your approach. You need to keep a close watch on your expenses. Your mother is likely to overcome a prolonged disease and your bonding with her will increase. If you do business in partnership, you will feel that your partner is not keeping his or her promise. Because of this, you may remain stressed. Here, don’t react or get upset, rather resolve the issues amicably.

Tip of the week: Play sports to recharge your mind

TAURUS

This week is beneficial for investing in immovable assets like gold, jewelry or land since it will pay rich dividends in the future. Businesspeople and traders will have to refrain from signing any commercial or legal documents, else they can get into trouble. For some people, the arrival of a new guest in the family will bring moments of celebration and joy. After a long time, you will get the opportunity to spend time with the whole family. Students will receive the fruit of their hard work and will achieve success in their respective fields. Those of you facing joint or back pain in the past will see an improvement in the situation.

Tip of the week: Spend time with family

GEMINI

During this week, it is advisable to not mingle with those who cause stress or bring mental agony to you. This will keep you positive and focused on achieving your goals. This week, any opponent of yours can plan and plot against you. Therefore, you need to work while keeping your eyes and ears open in every situation. Take care of your valuables else they are likely to be misplaced or stolen. You may want to take leave from office to complete pending housework. This will be help you strengthen your bond with family members. Students preparing for competitive examinations will encounter success. Your health is expected to be robust this week. Do avoid eating from outside.

Tip of the week: Choose your company wisely

CANCER

This week is going to bring new challenges in your professional life. You can be given new targets to achieve. To avoid any slippage in performance, you need to work harder than usual. This week, you will be able to take decisions which you were unable to in the past. Also, you will have financial benefits from past investments. In case you plan to make any new investment then weigh the pros and cons carefully. A strong coordination among family members will ensure greater prosperity and happiness on the domestic front. Students will successfully understand the subjects in which they were facing difficulty in the past. Stay focused and keep studying.

Tip of the week: Take decisions promptly

LEO

During this week, you need to control your emotions, especially your aggression. At times, you may feel let down by a colleague which can lead to arguments. As a result, your reputation can take a beating. Businesspeople who had made a deal in the past to gain profits may get an auspicious sign this week and the deal may turn out to be successful. Any auspicious event by a relative will attract your family’s attention. Some good news from a distant relative will bring happy moments for your whole family. Students will have to work hard to achieve higher grades. Health issues relating to lower abdomen can cause some worry.

Tip of the week: Control your emotions

VIRGO

This week, you need to avoid taking impulsive decisions. Expenditure relating to entertainment and social meetings can shoot up. Your ability to accomplish work will increase and you might make a big decision to expand your business in a creative manner. You will get the support of your family members as well as those associated with you. This will enhance your confidence and you will progress by leaps and bounds. This week, you will take care of your family members’ health. On this pretext, if any family dispute has been going on, then that too will be solved. This week will be better in terms of health as compared to the last week. Keep doing your regular workout to stay fit.

Tip of the week: Avoid impulsive decisions

LIBRA

Your financial life is going to be good throughout this week. You will get many opportunities to earn money. At the same time, honour and respect for you will also increase. This will be one of those weeks when you will not have shortage of work in your career. However, avoid desperation and have a calming demeanour. Talking about family life, this week is favourable as you will be able to draw everyone’s attention towards you. Those students who continue to learn something new will see good results as their intellectual ability will improve. Any old health issues relating to face and throat will now be resolved.

Tip of the week: Avoid desperation in efforts

SCORPIO

Due to ongoing personal issues, you may not be able to complete your work ahead of schedule this week. As a result, there will be immense workload which can pull you down mentally. Those in business can strike new partnerships which will favour them in the long run. Look for wise investments and execute them quickly. Those working in the government sector can hear good news in the form of a desirable transfer or pending promotion. Those married may need to spend time with in-laws due to their increasing health issues. Students will get rid of all kinds of obstacles and will outperform their peers. Health will be in good shape.

Tip of the week: Execute plans quickly

SAGITTARIUS

This week, you will not feel like working in the office. This will be so because you will have some dilemma about your career, which will not allow you to concentrate. Businesspeople can expect some drastic changes in their operations as new opportunities will come in plenty. Avoid spending money on unnecessary items, else your financial position can be impacted. Your younger siblings can have a lot of success in all walks of their life. Also, they can get a job or promotion in status. Students may be gripped by a sense of nostalgia which can affect their academic performance. To improve your mental state, practice meditation and yoga regularly and avoid stale food.

Tip of the week: Be action-oriented

CAPRICORN

If you were thinking of making an investment related to your home, then this week is expected to be much better than usual. Because this investment will be beneficial for you, and you will be able to get additional income. Poor health of your spouse in your household can be a major reason for your stress and worry. Because of this, your mind will remain distracted and you can appear anxious. You will get respect in society, although your sibling’s health may remain weak. You will be able to take care of all your family responsibilities, which will give you respect. Despite being involved in heavy workload, you will witness an amazing energy inside you.

Tip of the week: Stay energized

AQUARIUS

If a large part of your money has been stuck for a long time in the form of compensation and loans, then this week you will finally get result in your favour. The advice of a household member will help you earn extra money, which will please you. Also, you will be seen spending openly on your family members. This week will be good for professionals. They will possess strong observational and analytical skills which will help them in their career. Students will not be reluctant to work hard, which will help them get favorable results. On the health front, you could face some mild issues relating to leg and knee.

Tip of the week: Unexpected cash flow on the cards

PISCES

This week, negative thoughts can dominate your mind. Because of this, your decision-making can be impacted. It is advisable to take inputs and feedback from others before taking any decision, else you may deprive yourself of some profitable opportunities. Those who have been unemployed for a long time are likely to get the job of their choice. This will benefit them financially and they will be able to repay loan, if any. Due to some changes at home, you may have conflict with family members. Some of the students can go abroad to pursue higher education. Also, the current period will inspire them to work hard.

Tip of the week: Take feedback from others

