Kuanrmunda: Hundreds of mineral-laden trucks, dumpers and trailers lined up on national highway (NH-143) in front of a weigh-bridge at Jhitikiera turning of Kumajharia panchayat between Kuanrmunda and Biramitrapur causing severe traffic snarls.

As there is insufficient space inside the weigh-bridge premises for parking heavy vehicles, hundreds of carriers coming here every day park their vehicles on NH-143 blocking movement of vehicles and local commuters.

Heavy vehicles are parked on the national highway for long hours, while ambulances and several other vehicles find it difficult to move ahead. Cases of accidents are reported regularly.

However, local people and intelligentsias have demanded immediate intervention of the transport authorities and actions to be taken against the weigh-bridge owner. Large crates are created and black-top of the road gets knocked off due to frequent movement of heavy vehicles.