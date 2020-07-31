Weight gain has become common in today’s changing lifestyle. Starting from children to the elderly, all are worried about obesity and weight gain. By the way, to reduce it, many types of surgeries are also performed by doctors. That said, let us tell you that there are many other ways with the help of which you can reduce obesity without any operation.

Here, we will tell you about three types of drinks, which you can take on an empty stomach to reduce your belly fat. Let’s know about these drinks.

Coriander seeds: Coriander seeds contain minerals and vitamins such as potassium, iron, manganese, calcium, folic acid, vitamin A, K and C. They overcome health-related issues.

Method: Boil one tablespoon of coriander seeds in water to reduce belly fat. After water boils, cool it down. Then leave that water overnight and wake up in the morning, filter the water and drink it on an empty stomach. With this, you will start seeing a difference in 72 to 100 hours – i.e. 4 to 5 days.

Cumin: Cumin increases metabolism and as we all know, the higher the metabolism, the more the weight loss. It also helps in improving digestion. To reduce belly fat, leave a spoonful of cumin seeds in a glass of water overnight and after drink it in the morning on empty stomach. This will definitely reduce obesity.

Fennel: Fennel also increases metabolism, which is helpful in reducing weight. Actually, it contains a lot of fibre, which makes you feel full. This prevents you from consuming more calories, which helps you to lose weight. For this, soak one or two teaspoons of fennel in a glass of water overnight and drink it first in the morning. Apart from this, you can make and drink fennel tea.