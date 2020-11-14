Diwali is one of India’s most widely celebrated festivals.

Every state or region has its own traditions and rules according to which they celebrate what is arguably the biggest festival in the country.

Diwali is also celebrated with great pomp in the neighboring nation of Nepal. In this country, Diwali, the festival of light, is called Tihar and it is celebrated for five days.

The day after Diwali, also known as Chhoti Diwali, is celebrated as Kukur Tihar in Nepal. Pets and strays are decked with garlands as a symbol of respect and dignity. The dogs are also adorned with red tika or tilak, with kumkum or gulaal along with rice and yogurt, very similar to any tilak ritual in Hindu tradition.

Following puja, dogs are given special treats and lots of food to eat which include milk, eggs, meat, high-quality dog food, etc.

The reason behind the fervor is, according to Hindu mythology, Bhairava, an avatar of Lord Shiva has a dog as his vahana (vehicle) known as Shvan. Yamraj, or the God of Death also has two watchdogs, who guard the gates of Narak (hell). Owing to this belief, the festival is observed on this day. It is also known as Naraka Chaturdashi or Bhoot Chaturdashi.

On the third day, cows are worshiped. This is the main day of Nepali Diwali. Lakshmi Pujan is also done on this day. The next day, like in India, Nepal celebrates Govardhan Puja and then on the fifth and last day of Nepali Diwali, Bhai Dooj is celebrated.