New Delhi: Hindi film superstar Hrithik Roshan shared a detailed note on social media, revealing that he has been struggling with knee issues that have required him to use crutches.

The War actor posted a series of pictures on his Instagram account Saturday, one of which showed him using crutches.

He humorously described how his left knee, shoulder, and right ankle sometimes seem to “switch off.”

“Been irritated all day nursing a left knee which mysteriously decided to take two days off from the rest of me yesterday. Welcome to my normal. We all live in bodies the workings of which we will never fully comprehendâ€¦ Mine, however, is a fascinating variation. Each body part comes with its own ON/OFF button. My left leg uses this feature as a birthright. So does the left shoulder and right ankle. Just goes OFF. It’s a mood,” he wrote.

“This simple product feature has showered me with experiences not available to most humans. I find myself smugly walking around with a head full of neurons specialised in sudden hopelessness. A proud owner of a unique synapse system that has attained virtuoso levels in creating downward spirals of dark tunnels with warp-speed sinking abilities leading into many kinds of abyss. All of this confers upon me mental pathways unique to the rest of the species. The most presentable of which is my sense of humour,” he added.

His post came a day after he was spotted using crutches at an event.

Roshan’s latest work is War 2, which was released in August 2025. The film was directed by Ayan Mukerji and also featured Jr NTR alongside him.