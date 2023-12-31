Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Saturday laid the foundation stone for two irrigation projects through video conferencing in Nabarangpur district to be constructed at a cost of around Rs 2,000 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the CM said that agriculture is the backbone of the state’s socio-economic system and his government has always given importance to the development of the farm sector and the farmers. “Many schemes have been launched for the development of agriculture in the state,” he added. Patnaik further said that the welfare of farmers and women has always been his main focus as the state cannot achieve development without the development of farmers and women.

Sources at the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) said that while 11 projects would be implemented under the Parvatigiri Mega Lift Irrigation project for Rs 1,272 core, the Turi-Gunnat Irrigation project would be built at Rs 576 crore. With the commissioning of these two projects, 70,000 hectares of cultivable land would be irrigated. “While around 50,000 hectares of land in Nandahandi, Nabarangpur, and Tentulikhunti block would be irrigated after commissioning of Parvatigiri mega irrigation projects, 20,000 hectares of cropland of Kosamunda and Nabarangpur block would be irrigated due to the TuriGunant irrigation project,” said an official.

Notably, the latest modern technology will be used for irrigation in these parts through underground pipe. “There would be no displacement of people,” Patnaik assured. The Chief Minister said a decision has been taken to cover all people in villages under the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana. Now 90 per cent people of in the state would get better Medicare free.