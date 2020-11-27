Sundargarh: Vigilance sleuths Friday arrested a junior engineer of WESCO Subdega section in Sundargarh district for allegedly demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 15,000.

The arrested engineer has been identified as Jasobanta Narayan Deo.

Sanjib Dungdung from Mansidpada had contacted Deo seeking his intervention in installing a new transformer in place of the old one which was out of order since April. Deo had demanded Rs 15,000 from Dungdung to give a new transformer to the village.

Dungdung had contacted the Vigilance department following which a trap was laid. It was when Deo was collecting the money from Dungdung at Karamdihi grid office, the Vigilance officials caught him red-handed. The chemically-laced currency notes were seized from his possession and subsequently, he was arrested.

Later, his office and his residences in Sundargarh town were also searched.

PNN