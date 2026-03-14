New Delhi: Two Indian nationals were killed and several others injured in an attack in Oman’s Sohar amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said Friday.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X that the Indian mission in Oman is in contact with local authorities and the employer company and is providing assistance to those affected.

“We lost two Indian nationals today in an attack in Sohar, Oman, in the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Several other Indian nationals were also injured. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured,” Jaiswal said.

He added that the Indian embassy in Oman is closely monitoring the situation and extending all possible help to the victims and their families.

“Our Mission in Oman is in touch with the local authorities as well as the employer company and is extending all possible assistance,” the MEA spokesperson said.

We lost two Indian nationals today in an attack in Sohar, Oman in the ongoing conflict in West Asia. Several other Indian nationals were also injured. We express our deepest condolences to the families of the deceased and wish a speedy recovery to the injured. Our Mission in… — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) March 13, 2026

The incident comes amid heightened tensions and security concerns in parts of West Asia, where ongoing hostilities have affected several areas and raised concerns about the safety of foreign nationals working in the region.

Sohar, an industrial port city in Oman, hosts a number of industrial facilities and employs a large expatriate workforce, including many Indian nationals working in various sectors.

India maintains a sizeable diaspora presence in Oman, with hundreds of thousands of Indians employed across sectors such as construction, industry, services and trade.

The Indian embassy in Muscat regularly coordinates with Omani authorities and employers to address issues related to the welfare and safety of Indian workers in the country.

Earlier on Friday, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S. Jaishankar held another telephonic conversation with Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi, discussing bilateral cooperation and matters concerning BRICS, where India is the current chair and Iran a member of the grouping.

This marked the fourth such conversation between the two ministers amid the escalating crisis involving Iran, the United States and Israel.

The interaction followed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s conversation with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian Thursday night to review the serious situation unfolding in the West Asian region.

Taking to social media platform X Friday, EAM Jaishankar said: “Had another conversation with Iranian FM Seyed Abbas Araghchi yesterday night. Discussed bilateral matters as well as BRICS-related issues.”

According to the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Araghchi briefed EAM Jaishankar on the latest situation resulting from the “acts of aggression and atrocities” committed by the United States and the Israeli regime against Iran, as well as the consequences for regional and global stability and security.