New Delhi: India Monday voiced “utmost concern” over the escalating conflict in West Asia and called for the swift conclusion of ongoing negotiations to restore peace and stability in the region.

New Delhi also sought the immediate de-escalation of tensions and the protection of civilians from harm.

Israel carried out air strikes in western and central Iran after Iran fired missiles at northern Israel.

“India deeply regrets the renewed attacks in West Asia. These developments are a matter of utmost concern to the international community,” the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.

It also made a mention of the conflict’s fallout on the global economy, especially on energy supplies.

“This conflict has now lasted over 100 days and has already caused immense human suffering. It has also had a debilitating impact on the global economy and energy supplies,” the MEA said.

“We call on all parties to immediately de-escalate tensions, ensure that civilians are not harmed and conclude ongoing negotiations for a diplomatic solution so that peace and stability can return to the region,” it said.

Amid the first major escalation in tension after the April ceasefire, US President Donald Trump asked both Iran and Israel to stop attacking each other.