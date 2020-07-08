Kolkata: The St Xavier’s College (Autonomous) here has decided to adopt a village affected by the devastating cyclone Amphan. The cyclone hit parts of West Bengal May 20. College sources said that identification process of the village is on. The village hit by cylone Amphan is located in the Kakdwip-Namkhana belt in South 24 Parganas of West Bengal.

A high-level team led by the principal of the college Dominic Savio along has already visited the village. Savio was accompanied by other teachers.

“The adoption process will be streamlined with the help of the local administration and police. Once that is done the college will undertake a holistic development programme in the village. It includes spreading education in the village and also initiating an array of social welfare activities. Efforts will be put in for career development of the students. Also skill enhancement programmes for the villagers will be launched,” Savio said.

“The students will soon come for a thorough survey of the village. The development works will begin as per the local needs,” Savio added.

The alumni association of St. Xavier’s had earlier adopted Bholakhali village in North 24-Parganas district after cyclone Aila in 2009.