Kolkata: The West Bengal government has showcaused a medical officer of a rural hospital in Jhargram district for switching off lights and lighting candles and diyas April 5 inside and outside the health facility following a call given by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

According to the showcause letter slapped on Dr Tirtha Prasad Chakraborty, medical officer of Belpahari Rural Hospital, he had taken photos and videos of his act and shared them on social media.

The showcause letter, sent April 10 by the Chief Medical Officer, Health, Jhargram, claimed that Chakraborty’s act could have caused a fire or some other accident.

The medical officer was asked to explain who had instructed him to do the act, who spent the money for buying the candles and diyas and who went to purchase them.

Chakraborty was also asked to spell out who had given him permission to take photos and videos and why he shared them on social and public media.

“In this context, you are directed to explain in writing regarding this incident by tomorrow (April 11) 2.00pm,” said the letter, which was shared on their social media accounts by Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and Union Minister Babul Supriyo.

In a video message to the nation, Narendra Modi had urged citizens to light a candle or a diya April 5 at 9.00pm for nine minutes to dispel the darkness and gloom brought by the outbreak of the dreaded coronavirus.

However, the letter made no mention of Modi or about his call to citizens.

IANS