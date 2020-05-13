Kolkata: West Bengal Finance Minister Amit Mitra accused Wednesday the Centre of misleading people regarding the Rs 20 lakh crore special economic package. Amit Mitra said the actual dole is about two per cent of the country’s GDP.

Modi’s announcement

In a big push to revive the economy, Prime Minister Narendra had announced Tuesday a Rs 20 lakh crore package. It combined the government’s recent announcements supporting key sectors and measures rolled out by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

About the financial package, the prime minister had said it will be around 10 per cent of the GDP. He asserted it will address problems of a wide range of sectors as well as difficulties of migrant workers.

Amit Mitra’s explanations

“People must know the truth and the Centre’s actual new announcement is just Rs 4.2 lakh crore or two per cent of the GDP,” Mitra said. He said just after Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a major booster dose Wednesday.

Mitra said the previous interventions by RBI and the Finance Ministry amounting to Rs 10 lakh crore are included in the Rs 20 lakh crore package. The RBI in four tranches since February 6 had infused Rs 8 lakh crore of liquidity into the financial system. Sitharaman had, earlier, announced a Rs 1.7 lakh crore support.

“The government has set a borrowing limit of Rs 4.2 lakh crore. Thus the real package is of Rs 4.2 lakh crore, which is two per cent of the GDP,” asserted Mitra.

PTI