Kolkata: A 21-year-old girl student of a reputed state-run Kolkata college has been arrested by the Special Task Force (STF) of Kolkata Police from near the India-Bangladesh border in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district for being an alleged link person of Pakistan-based terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT).

The accused, identified as Tania Parveen, was nabbed from the remote Mawalipur village under Baduria police station after a year-long surveillance, the police said. A group of STF officers raided the village Thursday night and picked up Parveen from her house.

A case has been registered against the first year MA Arabic student of Maulana Azad College under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) related to sedition, religious incitement and criminal conspiracy. She was produced before a sessions court in Barasat, which remanded her to police custody for 14 days. The police sleuths had become suspicious about Parveen’s activities after getting to know that there were regular transactions of crores of rupees in her bank account.

Parveen is alleged to have been involved in brain washing the local youth into the ideology of LeT. Police have said that at times she also was being used as honey trap to lure youths into the militant outfit.

Agencies