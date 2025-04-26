Kolkata:A schoolteacher from Baduria in West Bengal has decided to renounce Islam after the Pahalgam attack in which terrorists reportedly targeted and killed 26 tourists based on their religious identity.

The teacher, identified as Sabir Hussain, intends to move the court to formally end his religious affiliation and embrace a life without any religious ties.

Speaking about his choice, Hussain said: “I mean no disrespect to any religion — this is a personal choice. I’ve witnessed how religion is repeatedly used as a tool for violence, especially in Kashmir. I can no longer accept this. I simply want to be known as a human being, not by any religious label. That’s why I intend to make a formal application to the court.”

While expressing respect for all faiths, Hussain highlighted how religious identity is often manipulated to fuel violence, as seen in the Pahalgam attack. “Why should anyone be killed because of their religion? That’s what deeply upsets me,” he said.

Initially announcing his decision via Facebook, Hussain later reiterated that he would proceed legally to sever his ties with Islam. He also stressed that he would not force his beliefs on his family. “My wife and children are free to follow whatever path they choose. This is my personal journey, and I will no longer associate myself with Islam,” he added.

“Everything seems to revolve around religion these days. That’s not the world I want to live in,” Hussain stated.

His decision comes in the aftermath of the Pahalgam attack, which he views as yet another example of religion being used to justify violence — something he no longer wishes to be connected with.

