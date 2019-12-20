Bhubaneswar: India host West Indies in the hugely anticipated third and final One Day International (ODI) at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Sunday.

Ahead of the encounter, some West Indies players took a much needed break from cricket to go on a shopping spree at the Esplanade One Mall in Bhubaneswar, Friday.

Check out some of the pictures below:

With the series evenly poised at 1-1, fans are eagerly waiting for the two sides to take to the pitch at the Barabati Stadium for the decider.

The stadium has been put under strict police surveillance with dog squads doing rounds on the ground Friday morning. Heavy security has been deployed in and around the stadium to ensure that no harm befalls the players.

The Virat Kohli-led Indian side lost the first ODI by eight wickets at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai before levelling the series with an emphatic 107-run victory at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy Stadium in Vishakhapatnam.

PNN