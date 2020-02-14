Sambalpur: Pradip Bohidar, president of the District Lawyers’ Association Action Committee, condemned the state government‘s directive to shift pending cases in locals courts to courts in other districts.

He said this is a bid to threaten the lawyers’ association demanding an HC bench in Western Odisha. The District Lawyers’ Association Action Committee has decided to move the apex court against it February 17.

He added that as per the directive pending cases of Sambalpur, Kuchinda and Rarirakhol may be shifted to Bargarh courts.

On the other hand, district association president Bijitendriya Pradhan, other members like Suresh Mishra, Bikash Pradhan and Dushmant Nayak have met Supreme Court lawyers Renuka Sahu, Sagar Pradhan and other members of the Supreme Court Bar Association in this regard.

The members of the Supreme Court Bar Association will protest the state government’s bid to move cases from local court to other courts.