Cuttack: The State government signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Rourkela Hi-Tech Medical College Wednesday, to set up the first coronavirus hospital in western Odisha to treat COVID-19 patients.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Sundargarh District Collector Nikhil Pawan Kumar in the presence of Deputy District Collector Abhimanyu Behera, District Chief Medical Officer Dr Sanat Mishra and Hitech Group CEO Sushant Kumar Acharya, Managing Officer Jyotirmoyee Panda.

The dedicated hospital will have 200 beds including a 12-bed ICU equipped with ventilators, 36 isolation beds and 150 general beds. 24-hour diagnostics, pharmacies, kitchens, etc. will also be provided. Doctors, nurses and other staff will be deployed to provide 24-hour patient care, said Hi-Tech Group founder Dr. Said Tirupati Panigrahi.

PNN