Washington: White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki announced that she has tested positive for Covid-19 and will return to work after a 10-day quarantine following a negative result.

In statement Sunday, Psaki said that she has been vaccinated against the virus and was currently experiencing mild symptoms, reports Xinhua news agency.

“While I have not had close contact in person with the President (Joe Biden) or senior members of the White House staff since Wednesday (October 27) and tested negative for four days after that last contact. I am disclosing today’s positive test out of an abundance of transparency.

“I last saw the President October 25, when we sat outside more than six-feet apart, and wore masks.

“On Wednesday (October 27), in coordination with senior leadership at the White House and the medical team, I made the decision not to travel on the foreign trip with the President due to a family emergency, which was members of my household testing positive for Covid-19,” the 45-year-old added.

She is among the highest-ranking administration officials to contract the disease, with a recent precedent being Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas.

A White House Press Secretary regularly interacts with the President.

Biden, who at age 78 is considered in the high-risk group should he be infected with the virus, received his Pfizer Covid vaccine booster shot last month.