Soro: The carcass of a whale shark was found in a nullah near Kantiachera village under Soro police limits of Balasore district Sunday morning.

The residents of Kantiachera village were surprised to see the carcass of the shark in the nullah after they woke up Sunday morning. As the news spread, people from neighbouring villages thronged the spot to have a look at the shark.

According to local residents, the nullah is connected to the sea. They suspect the shark came swimming inside the nullah along the tidal wave Saturday night and failed to go back into the sea. Some others believe, the aquatic animal had already died and the carcass came floating inside the nullah.

However, what exactly caused the death of the shark is yet to be ascertained. The villagers are learnt to have informed the forest department.

Notably, a 15-foot-long whale shark was found to have washed ashore at Sunupur under Chikiti block in Ganjam district February 25. Forest department officials with the help of local residents and tourists on the beach took the mammal to waters and released it.

