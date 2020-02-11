Loisingha: Huge quantity of wheat, meant for preparing chhatua and then supplying it to different Anganwadi centres of Loisingha block in Bolangir district, lie at factory godowns here.

As the concerned godown is in a dilapidated condition, excreta of rodents were found therein and several bags full of wheat were damaged.

According to sources, bags of wheat which were supplied to two factories at Loisingha and Buromunda have got damaged over the past few months for lack of proper storage of the cereals, locals alleged. The matter surfaced when wheat bags were being shifted to a factory.

After milling of ingredients, these factories send sattu packets to different Anganwadi and mini Anganwadi centres of nine sectors under this block, which are distributed every month to children— in the age group of 6 months to 3 years and expectant mothers.

Notably, the factory at Loisingha is located in front of Integrated Child Development Programme office here. Sattu prepared in this factory are sent to Loisingha, Budhipadar, Jogisarda, Kandajuri and Badimunda areas. Godown exists at the backside of factory.

On being contacted, Loisingha child development project officer (CDPO) Pragyan Barik said, “Storage of wheat is the lookout of factory authorities concerned, which is being managed by a self-help group (SHG). No such mismanagement has come to my knowledge. I will take appropriate action in this regard after due investigation.”

About 85 quintals of wheat are supplied to this factory every month and in December, 2019, monthly quota is said to have been supplied.

PNN