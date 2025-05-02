It’s not every day you see a bull caught “red-hoofed” on CCTV, but here we are. A viral video that’s making the rounds on social media has left netizens in splits — this time, starring a bull with a peculiar mission: “stealing a scooter.”

The footage, captured by a CCTV camera, starts off like any regular day on a busy Indian street. Parked vehicles line the roadside, pedestrians go about their business, and even a few animals stroll through the frame. But one of those animals had a different agenda.

Enter the bull — calm, casual, and… criminal?

The four-legged “mastermind” walks up to a parked scooter with surprising intent. Then, as if channelling its inner con artist, it uses its front legs to push the scooter forward. No kidding—the bull manages to shove the two-wheeler a good 100 meters down the road, looking like it knew exactly what it was doing.

Watch the viral video:

Unfortunately (or fortunately for the scooter’s owner), the bull’s plan hits a bump. The scooter veers toward the roadside and comes to a halt. Foiled and possibly a little embarrassed, the bull stands around for a moment—maybe reflecting on its failed life of crime—before wandering off.

The video has since gone viral, racking up thousands of views and sparking hilarious reactions online. One user joked, “This bull just wanted a ride, not a jail sentence!” Another said, “India’s got talent—and it’s hoofed.”

While the motives of the four-legged ‘thief’ remain unclear, one thing is certain: this isn’t your everyday viral video from Indian streets.

PNN