Abu Dhabi: Hindi film industry’s megastar Shah Rukh Khan, who took home the Best Actor trophy at IIFA, had a brief rendezvous with the veteran actress Hema Malini as she walked up the IIFA stage.

Hema Malini was conferred with the Outstanding Achievement in Indian Cinema for her contribution to cinema. As she walked up the stage, SRK accompanied her in an act of chivalry and assisted her at the stairs.

When the two got on the stage, SRK presented her with the trophy and bowed in reverence before she took the mic.

For the uninitiated, Hema Malini had cast SRK in his debut film ‘Dil Aashna Hai’ opposite Divya Bharti. However, the film was delayed for its release and the second film of SRK ‘Deewana’, which also starred Divya Bharti released first in theatres making it SRK’s eventual debut.

SRK, who was involved with theatre in Delhi, relocated to Mumbai in 1988 and started working in television which at the time was still under the state’s control before the introduction of the New Economic Policy of 1991 which opened the television market to private players.

SRK worked in television shows like ‘Fauji’, ‘Circus’ and ‘Wagle Ki Duniya’ before he made his film debut, and over the years built an empire which consists of a film production company, a DI and colour lab, and a VFX company, all under the Red Chillies conglomerate, and the IPL franchise of Kolkata Knight Riders, which won the 2024 edition of the IPL.

Meanwhile, SRK will be seen next in ‘King’ with his daughter Suhana Khan.

The 24th edition of International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA) is underway in Abu Dhabi.

IANS