Mumbai: Controversial model and actress Sofia Hayat, who had earlier revealed that she was dating Hitman Rohit Sharma, is currently writing a book on her life. The former Bigg Boss contestant will also include details about her relationship with the Team India batsman in her book.

While the British model-turned-actor hasn’t missed firing shots at the Mumbai batsman on many instances, Sofia disclosed details about their first public meeting in a London club where she accused Rohit of kissing her.

“I met him in a club in London. I was celebrating the wrap of a movie I had done. I was dancing when a friend of mine introduced us. My friend told me ‘he is Rohit Sharma’ but I really didn’t know as I don’t see cricket much. Anyway, we got talking to each other and soon moved over to a quieter place in the club. It went pretty quickly from there. He kissed me. It was pretty nice. After that, we danced together,” Sofia was quoted as saying.

But their relationship ended after the Team India opener revealed to the media that nothing was serious between the two and that Sofia was just a fan.

“It all began when he suddenly spoke to the media and told them that I was just a fan. That hurt me quite a bit. I decided to break-up with him. I broke off all contacts with him,” she revealed.

Rohit, who is married to Ritika Sajdeh since 2015, is father to a daughter named Samaira. Sofia, who is married to model Vlad Stanescu, had earlier turned to be a nun.