Bengaluru: Royal Challengers Bengaluru won the toss and elected to bowl against Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League match here Saturday.

RCB are unchanged for the match, while for GT made two changes bringing in left-arm spinner Manav Suthar, who will make his IPL debut, and left-arm pacer Joshua Little as R Sai Kishore misses out.

Teams:

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Noor Ahmad, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Faf du Plessis (c), Virat Kohli, Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Cam Green, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Yash Dayal, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Swapnil Singh.

PTI