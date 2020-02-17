Boudh: This district is said to be a treasure-trove of tourist destinations. Ancient monuments, historical artefacts and natural scenic beauties amidst greenery enrich its aesthetic value which has suffered from the apathetic attitude of the local administration.

According to sources, the district has ample opportunity for eco-tourism. Footfall at the tourist destinations in Boudh has not been increasing over past several years. Despite having such richness, little has been done for their development by district administration.

There is a gigantic black-stone made statue of Lord Buddha in tranquil position (shanta mudra) near the royal palace in Boudh town, which is seven-feet-high and beset upon a lotus-throne. After touring on Jagannath Sadak along shore of the river Mahanadi for a few kilometres from Boudh town, one reaches the Boudha Vihar at Paragalpur and Shyamsundarpur, which justifies the naming of this Boudh district.

Although these ancient monuments have been protected by the state archaeology department, yet they have failed to attract tourists for not being included in the tourist map of Boudh district and state as well.

Gandharadi Temple made by the Bhanja dynasty rulers of Boudh in eighth century AD and Rameswar Temple made by the Soma dynasty rulers in ninth century AD, which have scores of fine carvings, are treasures for tourists, scholars and researchers from the world over.

Similarly, Patali Srikhetra of Bamanda panchayat, age-old caves of Nayakpada under Harbhanga block and Dedhasura-Bhaibohu hills of Reghamunda panchayat under Kantamal block are several other tourist attractions in the district which have failed to attract tourists.

Likewise, the most revered shakti peetha Maa Bharavi temple under Harbhanga block, Shiva temples of Ramagarh and Karadi, Padmatola sanctuary adjacent to the river Mahanadi, natural scenic beauty of Damakuchar of Talagaon, Hanuman temple submerged in the river Mahanadi including the Marjakuda islet in this river in Boudh district possess enough of potentialities to be developed for eco-tourism.

The denizens and intelligentsias of Boudh district have demanded immediate development of potential hotspots here to attract more tourists, which could contribute to the district’s economy.