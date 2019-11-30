Mumbai: The ghastly murder and gang-rape of a 26-year-old veterinary doctor in Hyderabad has created chaos across the country. Outrage is seen on social media, not just netizens, even celebrities from various fields expressed their concern and slammed the culprits.

Have a look at some of the tweets from celebrities as they expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased girl.

Salman Khan: #JusticeForPriyankaReddy These r the worst kind of shaitans disguised in the human form! The pain, torture n death of innocent women like Nirbhaya n Priyanka Reddy should now get us together n put an end to such shaitans who live among us, before any other innocent woman n their families go through this extreme agony n loss as this has to be stopped. Let betii bachao not be just a campaign. This is the time to let these demons know that v all stand together. May Priyanka’s soul rest in peace.

Akshay Kumar: Whether it is #PriyankaReddy in Hyderabad, #Roja in Tamil Nadu or the law student gangraped in Ranchi, we seem to be losing it as a society. It has been 7 yrs to the gut-wrenching #Nirbhaya case & our moral fabric continues to be in pieces. We need stricter laws. This needs to STOP!

Varun Dhawan: #JusticeForPriyankaReddy we as Indians discuss and are passionate about so many things. The entire country needs to come together and stop rapes from happening. Why is it that girls can be harmed so easily why. Why aren’t these evil bastards not scared of the law? #JusticeForPriyankaReddy right now the only focus has to be on making sure this girl and her family gets justice.

Anil Kapoor: How many more innocent lives do we have to lose before the laws change? When will the daughters of India get justice? When will they be safe? #RIPHumanity #HyderabadHorror #JusticeForWomen