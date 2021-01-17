Baliguda/Kotagad: There are still many remote areas in tribal-dominated Kandhamal district, which are yet to see basic development and people have been surfing a lot due to lack of road connectivity.

Sadly, development has been a dream for people of nine inaccessible areas under Durgapanga panchayat. Here, people have to trek miles to bring PDS items and buy essential commodities, a report said.

According to the report, Durgapanga panchayat consists of 13 wards, including nine villages like Dimili, Bundu, Bhaluguda, Pahirmala, Lifrang, pandrasala, Kanibaru, Sakarjodi and Badipanga. All these villages are across the Timbili river.

People have to come out of their villages, but have to cross the river every day.

Locals say, ”Dimili village is five km from Durgapanga panchayat office. There is no road from here. The only way is to walk 40 km to bring PDS, and that too, after negotiating with a river and a creek.”

They alleged that people even take three days to walk up and down while bringing home PDS and essential commodities from Durgapanga and Kotapad bazar.

Leading life is always fraught with dangers in the treacherous forested region crisscrossed by bridgeless rivers.

They said they have to set out from their homes along with food stuff two days before the date slated for PDS delivery. For PDS, their life is put at stake in the dense forest.

In case, they have nothing to eat, they go hungry during the journey. On the way, they have to take shelter on the verandah of other’s houses on the way. It’s more difficult for women who are seen carrying their kids on shoulders along with PDS sacks.

In cases of medical emergency, and in the monsoon, their miseries compound. Patients and expectant mothers are carried on cots or slings to Durgapanga where they have to wait for hired vehicles or ambulances.

These villages have been left in utter neglect in all sectors like electricity, drinking water and road connectivity and education.

Electricity is a dream for the region. Locals say, after the sunset, they remain indoors. Except two villages, other villages are in the throes of drinking water crisis.

They have demanded that the state government take immediate steps for building road infrastructure in the remote region.

PNN