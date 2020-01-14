Bhubaneswar: Amidst the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran, the Syrian Ambassador to India, Riad Abbas, Monday said, “Where there is US, there is trouble.”

Abbas paid a courtesy visit to Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here, Monday.

Abbas criticised American interference in the affairs of the Middle East.

“Where there is US, there is trouble. Where there is America, there is trouble. Who has invited America to Middle East countries,” he stated.

He said his nation did not believe and had no confidence in American policies. “All American policies in the Middle East have failed. All projects of America have failed in South Korea, Ukraine, and everywhere around the World because of the faulty policies of the US,” he said.

“The US could not stop nuclear proliferation in North Korea. They could not do any form of development in Ukraine or the Middle East. The Americans follow the Israeli policy in the Middle East and have failed miserably,” said Abbas.

In response to US-Iran tension, he said Iran has now become a superpower and can defeat the Americans.

If the US does not withdraw from Iran and the Middle East, it will have to face a big problem, the Ambassador claimed.

On his meeting with CM, Abbas said, “We look forward to invite him to our country and strengthen the cooperation between Odisha and Syria. The CM of Odisha has made changes on the ground. The way he has supported and empowered the underprivileged is exemplary.”