Barang: Tiger population at Nandankanan Zoological Park (NZP) here reduced to 27 as a white tiger cub died during treatment Wednesday. This apart, a doe (female deer) housed in the deer enclosure also died on the same day. Sources at NZP said the tiger cub, born just two and a half months ago, had been unwell for quite some time. The cub was showing signs of weakness and refusing to feed on its mother’s milk. It would often lie in a corner, displaying lethargic behaviour. The exact cause of the death can be ascertained once the post-mortem report comes, said the sources. Upon noticing its deteriorating condition, the zoo authorities moved the cub to the Animal Care Unit, where it received treatment. However, it died there.

The deceased cub’s mother, Roopa, a white tigress, gave birth to four cubs November 2, 2024—three white and one with normal coloration. With this death, the tiger population at Nandankanan has reduced to 27, comprising 14 males, 10 females, and three cubs. In another incident, a doe (female deer) housed in the deer enclosure also died. The animal suddenly fell ill while roaming and was immediately attended to by veterinary staffers.

However, their efforts to save the doe proved futile, and it died later in the day. The post-mortem reports of both animals are awaited to determine the exact cause of the deaths. The back-to-back deaths have raised concern among the authorities, prompting an assessment of the situation to prevent further loss of wildlife at the zoo.