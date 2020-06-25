The World Health Organisation (WHO) has roped in the popular sitcom character Mr Bean to spread awareness about the novel coronavirus outbreak that has affected over 180 countries up till now. On YouTube, WHO released a 31-second animated video in which Mr Bean unveiled his COVID-19 checklist.

The list states basic precautionary measures that everybody must follow to prevent the transmission of the novel coronavirus.

“Keep your hands clean and don’t touch your face. Keep your distance – at least 1 metre. Keep in touch with our neighbours and be kind. Keep an eye on the symptoms and if needed, call the doctor and follow their advice,” is what Mr Bean’s checklist states.

In the caption of the post, WHO said, “Practicing hand hygiene, correct cough etiquette, physical distancing and knowing your symptoms are among the main ways people can protect themselves from Covid-19. The creators of the Mr Bean animated character are lending their support to the World Health Organisation to raise awareness on these simple yet essential measures to prevent infection from the new virus.”

The novel coronavirus was first reported in China’s Wuhan city late last year. Over 4.76 lakh people have died of coronavirus all across the world so far.

India has recorded over 4.56 lakh cases while the death toll has surged past 14,000.

As per a report in the Associated Press, WHO’s emergencies chief Dr Michael Ryan, at a media briefing on Monday, said that “the numbers are increasing because the epidemic is developing in a number of populous countries at the same time.”

PNN