New Delhi: Two iconic restaurants, Moti Mahal and Daryaganj, find themselves entangled in a legal battle over claims to the invention of popular dishes, butter chicken and dal makhani. Moti Mahal has filed a case against Daryaganj in the Delhi High Court, contesting the latter’s use of the tagline “Inventors of Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani.”

Moti Mahal asserts that Late Chef Kundan Lal Gujral has been the recognized sole “Inventor of Butter Chicken and Dal Makhani” since the 1950s. The legal action claims that Daryaganj’s use of the tagline and their advertising misappropriates Moti Mahal’s business, goodwill and reputation.

Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, representing Moti Mahal, argues that Daryaganj is misleading the public by suggesting a connection between their “DARYAGANJ” restaurants and Moti Mahal’s first restaurant in Daryaganj. Allegations extend to the use of manipulated photographs of the Moti Mahal Restaurant in Peshawar on the Daryganj restaurant website. Sethi substantiated this claim with a comparison to the ‘original’ photograph shown at plaintiffs’ own website.

In response, Amit Sibal, counsel for Daryaganj, contends that the suit lacks merit, is baseless, and lacks a cause of action. Sibal argues that Daryaganj has not engaged in false representation or claim and refutes the allegations made by Moti Mahal.

As the legal drama unfolds, the Delhi High Court is tasked with unraveling the dispute over the ownership of culinary creations, bringing the battle over butter chicken and dal makhani to the forefront.

PNN