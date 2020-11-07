New York: It’s Saturday and we’re still waiting but Joe Biden isn’t.

“Biden on the brink of presidency” is a chyron that’s become frozen on US networks but Joe Biden’s transition team isn’t waiting around for the networks to call the race. The Biden transition website is up and running.

It’s a single landing page but it’s there. In fact, it’s been there pretty much since the day after America voted – more signs of the steady sense of optimism among the Biden team.

Titled Build Back Better, there’s a single thick paragraph on the homepage: “The American people will determine who will serve as the next President of the United States. Votes are still being counted in several states around the country. The crises facing the country are severe — from a pandemic to an economic recession, climate change to racial injustice — and the transition team will continue preparing at full speed so that the Biden-Harris Administration can hit the ground running on Day One.”

Long-time Biden ally Ted Kaufman is leading the transition team effort. Kaufman is a former Delaware senator who filled Biden’s Senate seat when he was elected vice president. Kaufman also worked on Barack Obama’s transition team in 2008.

President Donald Trump continues to claim without evidence that the election is being stolen from him. In the process, he has cranked up the pressure on television networks to get the final call right in ways that cannot be questioned.

Given the way Fox and Associated Press rushed in with a call on Arizona (they called it for Biden) and got a ton of backlash, the opposite process has been set in motion now: Overcorrection.

IANS