San Francisco: Size does matter when it comes to smartphones as new research suggests that consumers the world over have shown preference for mobiles with over six-inch display.

Smartphones with displays 6.0 to 6.99 inches have overtaken every other size category and will continue to expand their share in future years, market researcher Strategy Analytics said in a report this week.

“More than 900 million superphablets with displays 6.0 to 6.99 inches will be shipped globally in 2020,” Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics, said in a statement.

The research suggests that new super-large display smartphones from Samsung and Apple will supercharge holiday smartphone buying this year.

“Smaller sized smartphones, with displays under-five (5) inches are steadily losing ground to larger-display smartphones,” Ken Hyers, Director at Strategy Analytics, added.

“The Apple iPhone SE 2020 edition, with a 4.7 inch display, briefly boosted the category, but at just seven per cent of all smartphones shipped in 2020, the under-five inch category is steadily shrinking and by 2025 will have effectively disappeared.”

The report projects that smartphones with large displays will capture over 75 per cent of smartphone volumes in Western Europe and North America this year.

“In Western Europe superphablets will capture 77 per cent of total smartphone volumes in 2020 and 76 per cent in North America, making them the most important category in these regions, and certainly top-sellers during the holiday shopping season,” said Ville-Petteri Ukonaho, Associate Director at Strategy Analytics.

IANS