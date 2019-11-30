Mumbai: Director Mudassar Aziz has reacted to people criticising a dialogue delivered by Bhumi Pednekar in the upcoming comedy, “Pati Patni Aur Woh”, where her character is seen saying she loves s*x.

In the film’s trailer released a while back, Bhumi’s character meets Kartik Aaryan’s protagonist for a prospective arranged marriage. “Ji humein s*x bohot pasand hai,” she tells him. While many Bollywood buffs have had a hearty laugh, many others have objected it to it, saying this was adult humour, not suitable for family viewing, reports timesnow.com.

“Why do you have a problem when a woman says she loves s*x? Why is that adult humour? When a man says he loves s*x, you are okay with it, but when a woman says she loves s*x, everyone has a problem. Why can’t a woman like s*x? Does that make her a person of less character? S*x is as pleasurable for a man as it is for a woman,” said Aziz, interacting with the media while promoting the film.

Pati Patni Aur Woh stars Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar and Ananya Panday, and is a remake of BR Chopra’s 1978 hit of the same name. The film is slated to release December 6.