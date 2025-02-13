It’s the age-old question – why do some people always always feel colder than others? Why do only these people seem to be shivering, while others are snug as a bug in a rug? Well, buckle up, because science has a perfect answer for it.

1. Hot stuff or cold fish? Blame your metabolism!

Some folks are like walking, talking furnaces – their metabolism burns through calories faster than a microwave heats up soup. The faster your metabolism, the more heat your body kicks out, keeping you warm. On the flip side, if your metabolism is slow, you’re likely to feel cold. Science backs it up – studies show that a slower metabolic rate means less heat is generated, so you are left feeling cold.

2. Chilled to the bone? It might be your circulation

Here’s the kicker: if your circulation’s as sluggish as a snail on a lazy Sunday, you’ll feel the chill more. Your heart’s job is to pump warm blood around, but if it’s not up to speed, it might send less love to your hands and feet. So, if your extremities are always icy, it could be your body’s way of prioritising the important stuff – like your heart and brain – over your freezing fingers.

3. Genes make the difference!

Not to burst your bubble, but your genes might be the hidden culprit in this chill saga. If you’re on the leaner side, you might feel colder because you lack the insulating fat that others have. Researchers have discovered that fat acts like a natural blanket, keeping body heat close to the skin. So, if you’re built more like a stick than a snowman, expect to feel the cold more than others.

The bottom line? Feeling cold is in your DNA, your blood flow, and your metabolism. Some people are naturally wired to keep warm, while others are just born with a colder constitution. But don’t despair – knowing why you’re always cold might just help you heat things up when winter rolls around!

PNN