We have all experienced it: sitting on the sofa, realising you need your phone charger, walking to the kitchen, and then forgetting why you’re there, staring blankly. Science explains this as the “Doorway Effect,” a real cognitive phenomenon showing that passing through doorways can disrupt short-term memory for ongoing tasks.

Event boundaries explained

Psychologists like Gabriel Radvansky from the University of Notre Dame have studied this through experiments demonstrating that brains segment experiences into distinct “events” or episodes, with doorways acting as boundaries. When crossing such a boundary, memory for information from the prior event — like your charger task — becomes less accessible due to interference, not a complete erasure. This event segmentation helps organise long-term memory but can cause short-term forgetting glitches.

Key 2011 study findings

In Radvansky’s 2011 research, participants in virtual and real environments carried objects or tasks across rooms; those passing through doorways forgot more than those walking the same distance in one large room. Returning to the original room did not reliably restore the memory, supporting the idea of reduced accessibility across event boundaries rather than a simple reload.

Everyday strategies

To counter the Doorway Effect, repeat your goal aloud (e.g., “charger, charger”) to keep it in working memory, or use a physical cue like carrying an empty glass for water — these are general memory aids that help maintain task focus. Retracing steps to the original room may cue context-dependent recall in some cases, though doorway studies show mixed results for the specific carried-item task.

Not just ageing

The effect occurs across ages; a follow-up study confirmed that both younger and older adults experience doorway-related forgetting similarly, though working memory demands like multitasking can exacerbate it for anyone. Younger people are not proven to suffer more due to multitasking—both groups face interference, with no strong evidence of greater frequency in youth from these experiments.

Next time the ‘Doorway Effect’ happens, recognise it as a normal event of cognitive processing at work, not forgetfulness—your brain is structuring experience, just with occasional short-term costs.

PNN