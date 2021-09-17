Anger is an emotion and it often manifests itself when you are stressed, agitated and upset. Most of us get angry when something goes wrong or is not as per our wish. Anger has always been understood as a negative emotion, although it is not.

It is normal to get angry in certain situations and it is better to let to bust out than to suppress it. Anger helps you express yourself, talk about problems, and recognize your behavior. It makes you aware of your own feelings and teaches you how to deal with problems.

However, anger is not good when it turns into aggression or quarrel. People often ruin relationships in anger. This way you can control your anger and recognize when it is unacceptable.

Below are a few things to keep in mind to avoid getting angry in unnecessary circumstances:

Think before saying anything: – When we are angry, we do not care about the consequences. It is important to remember that words can often hurt someone. Things said in anger often lead to deep regret. So, it is better to keep calm and think twice before saying anything. Always be calm first, think with a cool mind and then say.

Exercise : – When you exercise, you release happy hormones and endorphins in your body. They help to keep you active, positive and happy. It also helps in reducing stress and makes you resilient towards problems and bad situations.

Meditation: – Meditation is one of the best ways to control your anger and relieve stress. It helps to keep you calm by removing negative thoughts.