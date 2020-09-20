Bhubaneswar: COVID-19 patients who have recently recovered from the disease should be more careful because they may be more susceptible to other viral diseases.

Dr Pragyan Routray warned the recovered patients against taking the disease lightly after recovery.

“Normally, those who have strong immune systems do not have any COVID-19 symptoms. Strong immunity power means no sign of symptoms. But those who have comorbidities will develop all sorts of COVID-19 symptoms,” Dr Routray informed.

In case of patients and health workers, COVID test should never be delayed once they develop any symptoms of the pandemic disease, advised the doctor.

If people develop minor symptoms, they can be in home isolation while undergoing treatment. But they have to keep certain things in mind.

In case of a patient being in home isolation, the possibility of them transmitting the virus to other family members is high. To avoid this, they should always wear face masks. This apart, they should wash their own clothes and utensils with soap regularly. Otherwise, they may infect others. It has been noticed that the recovered patients are complaining of weakness which makes them vulnerable.

That the recovered patients will get infected by some other viral diseases can never be ruled out. So they need to keep them healthy by taking in foods containing vitamins, he added.

