Dharamsala: India wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan has been ruled out of the 3rd T20I against Sri Lanka after being struck on the helmet in the second T20I here, the BCCI confirmed Sunday.

Ishan was hit on the helmet by Lahiru Kumara in the fourth over of India’s chase on a sharp bouncer Saturday. The impact of the delivery had Kishan taking off his helmet even as the Sri Lankan fielders gathered around him.

After a medical observation on the ground by the physio, the 23-year-old batted on for three more deliveries before being dismissed for a 15-ball 16.

“Team India wicket-keeper Ishan Kishan was struck on the head while batting in the 2nd T2OI at Dharamsala on Saturday. Accompanied by a Team Doctor, he was taken to a local hospital last night for a check-up where a CT scan was conducted. The findings of the CT scan are normal,” the BCCI said in a statement.

“The BCCI Medical Team will continue to closely monitor his signs of concussion. Ishan is ruled out of the third and final T20I against Sri Lanka,” it added.

India had previously added another opener in Mayank Agarwal to the squad after Ruturaj Gaikwad was out of the series due to an injury. With Ishan out now, either Mayank or Sanju Samson can open the batting for India in the third T20I.

A seven-wicket win over Sri Lanka on Saturday gave India a 2-0 lead and their 11th successive T20I victory, a run that started at the World Cup last year.