Khandapara: A widowed woman from Kainpalli village under Khandapara police limits in Nayagarh district Wednesday filed a complaint with the police alleging that a person and his mother thrashed her after she asked them to pay back the money she had loaned them.

According to the victim, identified as Labanga Swain, the accused Manoj Pradhan has borrowed Rs 15,000 from her several months back. Both had a bitter argument after she asked him to pay back the money few days back.

Wednesday, after she raised the issue again with Manoj, he along with his mother started beating her up in front of other villagers.

She has registered a complaint against Manoj and his mother in this context. Khandapara police after registering a case bearing no. 140/2019 have started a probe into the incident.

