Keonjhar: Police recovered the body of a woman from a drain at Bhuinpur village under Baria police limits of Keonjhar district Saturday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Rebati Munda, a resident of Baradipasi village. Meanwhile, police arrested Kendiri Munda, the accused, from Jali village.

Preliminary investigation suggested that Kendiri had killed Rebati by strangulating her late Friday night, police said. Kendiri suspected Rebati to be having an affair with her husband.

According to locals, some villagers spotted the body lying in a drain near the village temple. They immediately informed Baria police following which the cops reached the spot and recovered the body. Later, after registering a case, the police sent the body to Champua sub divisional hospital for postmortem.