Cuttack: Sudhanshubala Sahoo, wife of Biranchi Narayan Sahoo who was earlier private secretary to Odisha Staff Selection Commission (SSC) Member, Wednesday appealed Orissa High Court for anticipatory bail, in order to prevent a likely arrest.

According to a source, the bail petition was filed close on heels of an appeal made by the crorepati private secretary, which was outrightly rejected by the Special Vigilance Court in Bhubaneswar. Sahoo’s relative Manoranjan had also recently filed an anticipatory bail plea in the High Court.

Also read: 2 dead, 1 critical as onion-laden truck falls into 100-ft deep gorge

It is pertinent to mention, a case has been filed against Biranchi’s wife and his brother-in-law for taking bribe from some persons.

Rs 13 lakh in cash was seized from Manoranjan’s house during raids conducted by Vigilance sleuths. Besides, real estate valued at Rs 3.79 crores was also seized which were registered in the name of Sahoo’s wife.

Three Vigilance teams comprising of four deputy superintendents, 13 inspectors and other staff had conducted the raids. Sahoo’s houses were raided July 30 based on allegations of possessing assets disproportionate to his known sources of income. The former private secretary has been lodged in Jharpada jail following his arrest.

PNN