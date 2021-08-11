Baripada: At least two persons were killed and another sustained grievous injuries Wednesday after an onion-laden truck fell into a 100-feet deep gorge near Bangiriposi on NH-49 in Mayurbhanj district.

According to an eyewitness, the ill-fated truck (bearing registration number MH-28 AB-8117) was on its way from Nashik of Maharashtra to West Bengal when the incident occurred. The road mishap took place early in the morning.

The driver of the truck lost control over the vehicle while passing through Bangiriposi Ghat road leading to the accident. However, helper of the vehicle named Wasim jumped out of it and had a narrow escape.

The deceased driver was identified as Yunus and his friend who was on board as Jawal, both of whom died on the spot. The three persons were from Malkapur town in Maharashtra, the eyewitness added.

On being informed about the mishap by some locals, a team of fire services personnel immediately rushed to the spot. They rescued the injured Wasim and sent him to Bangiriposi hospital.

PNN