Bhubaneswar: Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik Wednesday felicitated hockey Olympians Birendra Lakra and Amit Rohidas from Odisha for their spectacular performance at the Tokyo Olympics, the CM’s office informed.

Patnaik handed over cash award of Rs 2.5 crores each and the post of deputy superintendent in Odisha Police to the stars for clinching Bronze medal in the men’s hockey event at Tokyo Olympics-2020.

The CM also handed over cash award of Rs 50 lakhs each to Deep Grace Ekka and Namita Toppo for reaching semi-finals at Tokyo.

In a function arranged for the purpose at Kalinga Stadium here, the CM assured full support to the hockey players of Odisha in future. Patnaik highly commended the spirited efforts of the women’s team in reaching semi-finals and creating history, the CMO elaborated.

Patnaik also advised them to continue their hard work and bring more laurels to the country. Kalinga Stadium has become the global hub of hockey. The next edition of Men’s Hockey World Cup will be hosted at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar, Odisha CM said.

On the other hand, the hockey stars expressed deepest gratitude towards Patnaik for supporting Indian Hockey which led to wonderful performances at Tokyo. The Olympians were elated that the State government has fulfilled its commitment of cash reward and job.

Besides, the men’s team vice-captain Lakra presented a Team Jersey with signatures of all members to the Chief Minister. Similarly, Deep Grace, vice-captain of the women’s team, presented a Team Jersey with signatures of all members to Patnaik as a token of memory.

5-T Secretary VK Pandian, Sports Secretary R Vineel Krishna, Sports and Youth Services Minister Tusharkanti Behera including Odisha Hockey Promotion Council’s chairperson Dilip Tirkey took part.

PNN